Ron Duff moved into the bar at Sheridan and Millersport when his mother Marie Duffney bought it 75 years ago. He was 7 years old. He’s worked there since. At 82, he’s long out of the kitchen, after blowing out rotator cuffs in both shoulders shaking wings. Now Ron Duff goes to work around dawn, sweeping the parking lot again, back to his first job at Duff’s Sheridan Patio.