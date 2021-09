The Notre Dame football team may be revamping their offensive line this season, but it will be a strength and not a question mark. One of the bigger questions for the Notre Dame football program this offseason has been what the offensive line will look like, as four starters from last season have gone on to the NFL. With Liam Eichenberg, Aaron Banks, Robert Hainsey, and Tommy Kraemer enjoying their first preseason at the next level, the Irish have spent the last few months reconstructing the starting offensive line.