John Moore Williamson, age 40, a resident of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away on August 21, 2021. He was born in Bowling Green, KY on September 2, 1980. John was a member of the North Boulevard Church of Christ and grew up in the Smyrna Church of Christ. He was involved with the Smyrna Youth Group and traveled to Honduras on several occasions to serve with the Medical Missions Brigade.