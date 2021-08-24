Forecast: Isolated storms and widespread heat Wednesday

Thanks to Saharan dust, thunderstorms were very isolated across Southwest Florida on Tuesday afternoon. There was one decent sized storm that managed to form in the far northern areas of Collier County. This little shower continued to blossom and track north into Lee County, where it caused a 40 mph wind gust at Page Field in Fort Myers.

The rain will continue to wind down this evening, with a clear sky expected for much of the overnight. Overnight low temperatures will start in the mid 70s for most of Southwest Florida, a little cooler inland and a little warmer out toward the beach.

Saharan dust will still be over Southwest Florida on Wednesday, so expect more of the same. Hazy sunshine during the morning and afternoon will give way to a few isolated thunderstorms forming in the very late afternoon and evening hours. Expect high temperatures to be close to 95° in most locations around Southwest Florida. Heat index values will be between 105° and 110°.