I went to sleep last night thinking that Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester City was a done deal. When I woke up, the move to Manchester United gained traction until things were officially confirmed on his return to Old Trafford. As someone who keeps up by the minute with the transfer market and how it impacts player valuations the window has broken me. Seeing Ronaldo’s price tag in FPL will be crucial as managers were already struggling with Romelu Lukaku, Harry Kane, Bruno Fernandes, Mohamed Salah, and Kevin De Bruyne before getting another premium asset. Switching between the right premiums at the right time will be crucial.