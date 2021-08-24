Cancel
Columbia, MO

CPS students fully return to the classroom

By Eleanor Sheahan, KOMU 8 Reporter
KOMU
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA − After ending a hybrid style learning in May, Columbia Public Schools students will return to in-seat learning Tuesday. Thousands of students will return to a full, five day in-person schedule. Unlike last semester, students will no longer have any classes virtually. However, mask mandates and social distancing regulations will stay in place. This comes after the district issued a mask mandate for all students and teachers regardless of vaccination status.

