Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Blaine's Bulletin: August in Missouri

By Blaine Luetkemeyer United States Representative
lincolnnewsnow.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer is flying by, and now that we’re in August most members of Congress have headed back to their hometowns for the District Work Period. This time allows me to travel extensively around the district to meet with families, groups, and businesses and hear what is going well in the Third District and what areas can be improved upon. Your input is invaluable, and I always look forward to this time to connect and catch up with the Missourians I serve in Congress.

www.lincolnnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wentzville, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
City
Jefferson City, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Congress#Missourians#Republican#Newco Enterprises#Central Dairy#Facebook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion law

A sharply divided Supreme Court on Wednesday night refused to block a Texas law that bans most abortions, leaving the country’s most restrictive abortion measure intact. Just before midnight, the court denied an emergency request from abortion providers to block the law, issuing a 5-4 ruling with Chief Justice John Roberts joining the court's three liberal justices in dissent.
CelebritiesABC News

Mike Richards exits 'Jeopardy!' executive producer role

Mike Richards is officially out as executive producer of "Jeopardy!" after recently stepping down as the quiz show's new permanent host. The news was shared with "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune" staff Tuesday via an internal note from Suzanne Prete, the executive vice president of business and strategy for both game shows.

Comments / 0

Community Policy