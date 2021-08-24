Ronaldo’s sister stirs controversy by saying he was robbed against Udinese

Cristiano Ronaldo started on the bench as Massimiliano Allegri’s return to Juventus got off to a disappointing start. Two mistakes from goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny saw his side relinquish an early two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at Udinese in the Italian league. Ronaldo didn’t start amid reports he had asked to be on the bench and that he could still leave Juventus with a year remaining on his contract. When he did come on in the second half, Ronaldo thought he had scored a stoppage-time winner but it was ruled out for offside after he had ripped off his shirt in celebration and been embraced by teammates … A French league match between Nice and Marseille was suspended on Sunday after home fans threw projectiles and invaded the field after an opposition player threw a bottle back after being hit. With about 15 minutes remaining, Marseille midfielder Dimitri Payet was hit on the back by a bottle thrown from an area with Nice fans. Supporters had earlier been warned against throwing objects by the stadium announcer. Payet threw the bottle back into the crowd, prompting a significant number of Nice fans to rush the field. The referee halted the match with Nice winning, 1-0, at the time and sent the players to the locker rooms. The match was later abandoned when the visiting team refused to start … After the ball had passed him and his goalkeeper and settled into the corner of the net, D.C. United defender Antonio Alfaro placed his hands behind his back and let gravity drop him on his back to the turf at Audi Field. Atlanta United midfielder Marcelino Moreno had just slotted in a goal in the 82nd minute Saturday night that capped a seven-day stretch that included three losses for D.C. D.C. controlled the run of play before 17,180 at Audi Field but left with a 2-1 loss that put a dent in its playoff hopes in the MLS’s Eastern Conference.