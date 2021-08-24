Cancel
Ronaldo’s sister stirs controversy by saying he was robbed against Udinese

By Martin U
Yardbarker
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCristiano Ronaldo had a goal disallowed for offside by VAR in Juventus’ match against Udinese at the weekend and one of his sisters has now claimed it was a robbery. The attacker started the match on the bench as Massimiliano Allegri started his second coming with Federico Chiesa, Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala.

