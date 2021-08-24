The Understory: Untold Legacies Part 2: A Full Service Land Trust

Over the last 47 years, Berks Nature has helped preserve over 11,000 acres of land in Berks County. During this time, Berks Nature has also taken on new challenges and responsibilities outside of their traditional role as a land trust in response to emerging community needs and values. Today, in addition to our land protection efforts, Berks Nature also manages 4 volunteer-driven watershed associations; offers an expansive array of environmental education opportunities from a summer Eco-Camp to public programs to a fully-licensed Nature Preschool; participates in stream, forest, and meadow restoration projects; and works with farmers to install conservation measures and technology.