Community Forum: The Case for Early Childhood Education
In the late 1990’s, then Boston Mayor Tom Memino, wanted to improve Boston’s schools. One of his strategies was to support universal full day kindergarten. But with a tight budget, he was forced to move funding support from Pre-K for 4 year-olds, to provide funds for kindergarten for 5 year-olds. The result was a limited pool of money for the Pre-K slots. To fill those slots, the city launched a random lottery. This “accidental experiment” produced incredible results. Twenty years later, academic researchers took a look at the students who participated in Boston’s six year lottery. And the results were amazing.www.bctv.org
