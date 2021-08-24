Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berks County, PA

Community Forum: The Case for Early Childhood Education

bctv.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the late 1990’s, then Boston Mayor Tom Memino, wanted to improve Boston’s schools. One of his strategies was to support universal full day kindergarten. But with a tight budget, he was forced to move funding support from Pre-K for 4 year-olds, to provide funds for kindergarten for 5 year-olds. The result was a limited pool of money for the Pre-K slots. To fill those slots, the city launched a random lottery. This “accidental experiment” produced incredible results. Twenty years later, academic researchers took a look at the students who participated in Boston’s six year lottery. And the results were amazing.

www.bctv.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berks County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Boston, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
County
Berks County, PA
Berks County, PA
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Childhood Education#Community Forum#The Pennsylvania Key
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Lottery
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Congress asks tech companies for Jan. 6 records

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection has requested that telecommunications and social media companies preserve the personal communications of hundreds of people who may have somehow been connected to the attack. It’s a sweeping public demand from Congress that is rare, if not unprecedented, in its breadth and could put the companies in a tricky position as they balance political and privacy interests.
Forsyth County, NCPosted by
CNN

The suspect in the fatal shooting of a student at a North Carolina high school is in custody

(CNN) — One student was fatally wounded Wednesday in a shooting at a high school in the North Carolina city of Winston-Salem, and the suspect is in custody, officials said. The shooting happened at Mount Tabor High School on the city's northwest side. Police officers and Forsyth County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the scene at 12:07 p.m. ET., Winston-Salem Police Department Chief Catrina Thompson said at a news conference.

Comments / 0

Community Policy