TMU and Edu Brain Overseas joins hands

Birmingham Star
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewDelhi [India], August 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Teerthanker Mahaveer University Uttar Pradesh has signed an MoU withDr. Raghuvir Singh, Vice-Chancellor ofEdu Brain Overseas international internship programs in UAE, Singapore, France, New Zealand, US, Australia, Germany, and India assist young professionals to acquire personal and professional skills and help to build up a global network, develop industry-related skills like time management, effective communication, learning of new language, culture, and adapting to the office environment.

