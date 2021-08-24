Arsenal set to rival Man United in late dash for La Liga defender

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick believes the Red Devils and Chelsea were the two big winners of the summer transfer window. Chadwick, who played for Man Utd between 1999 and 2004, feels the signings done by his old club will surely go a long way to close the gap between themselves and last season’s champions Manchester City, though he does think there might also be an issue for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in midfield.