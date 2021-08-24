Arsenal set to rival Man United in late dash for La Liga defender
The closure of the summer transfer window is fast approaching and clubs from all around Europe will now be putting the finishing touches on their recruitment plans. One player who continues to be relentlessly linked with a big switch back to the Premier League is Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier. However, seemingly keen to join Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford, according to recent reports, the Red Devils could face some late competition from domestic rivals Arsenal.www.yardbarker.com
Comments / 0