Youngsters give a “thumbs up” as they prepare to take flight during Saturday’s EAA Young Eagles event at the Grand Haven Memorial Airport. Tribune photo / Addy Wachter

According to the kids riding in an airplane for the first time above Grand Haven, the city looks small from 2,500 feet in the air.

The EAA Young Eagles were providing free rides this past Saturday at the Grand Haven Memorial Airport for ages 8-17.