The ride, unfortunately, is coming to an abrupt end. Despite two well-received seasons, HBO has announced the official cancelation of "Betty." The skateboarding series first came into being as a spin-off of sorts to the 2018 film "Skate Kitchen," featuring many of the same characters from the movie and played by several of the same actors. This obviously comes as a major disappointment to fans of the show, especially considering that "Betty" represented one of the more diverse, female-led series on air to this point.