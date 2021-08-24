This summer, sick and dying songbirds with crusty eyes and neurological symptoms have been reported across the Mid-Atlantic region, including in Pennsylvania. Many diagnostic labs are working on identifying the cause of this illness. Join us for Mystery Songbird Disease: Knowns, Unknowns, and Actions to Take, where we will review what we know about the illness, what we still do not know, and ways individuals can take action to make communities and backyards better for birds. There will be time to answer questions from attendees on this emerging issue.