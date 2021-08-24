Cancel
Military

China says U.S. army must be held accountable for Afghanistan actions

By Syndicated Content
wtvbam.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGENEVA (Reuters) – China’s envoy to the U.N. in Geneva said on Tuesday that the U.S. army and the militaries of other coalition partners should be held accountable for alleged rights violations they committed in Afghanistan. “The US, UK, Australia and other countries must be held accountable for the violation...

