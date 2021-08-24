Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

EXCLUSIVE: Want To Know The Hottest Brands In Cannabis In 2021? Meet The People Deciding Who They Are

By Javier Hasse
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jlX21_0bb5opya00

What are the hottest cannabis brands in 2021? And the trendiest products?

This tough-to-answer question will soon have a response, thanks to the work of 47 leaders in the cannabis industry and beyond.

According to information procured exclusively by Benzinga, Clio Cannabis, the awards show that celebrates creators at the forefront of cannabis marketing and communications, will announce on Tuesday the lineup of judges for its 2021 edition.

The jury features a diverse mix of creative talent from leading cannabis brands, services, dispensaries and agencies.

Michael Kauffman, executive director of Clio Cannabis said, “As the cannabis industry continues to make significant strides in legalization across the country, we applaud the executives, marketers, designers, product managers, filmmakers, public relations practitioners, and innovators leading the charge to educate consumers, promote social responsibility, and create products that appeal to a wide audience. The newly selected Clio Cannabis jury is tasked with recognizing the next wave of creativity in the space and honoring those teams who are producing it.”

The 2021 Clio Cannabis award recipients will be decided by an Advertising and Marketing Jury:

  • Allison Disney, Partner & Business Strategy, Receptor Brands
  • Amy Deneson, Co-Founder, Pheno Ad Agency
  • Angela Pih, Chief Marketing Officer, CannaCraft
  • Bianca Guimaraes, Partner & Executive Creative Director, Mischief
  • Cristin Rudolph, Vice President, Consumer Products Marketing, Green Thumb Industries
  • Dustin Iannotti, Co-founder / Creative Director, Artisans on Fire
  • Ernest L. Toney, Founder, BIPOCANN
  • Kimberly Dillon, Founder, Frigg
  • Laura Morarity, SVP of Marketing and Communications, Leafly
  • Olivia Mannix, Founder, Cannabrand
  • Rama Mayo, President, Green Street
  • Rosie Mattio, Founder & CEO, MATTIO Communications
  • Rosie Rothrock, Creative Director, The Parent Company
  • Sonia Hendrix, Founder, Gallery PR
  • Tori Cole, VP of Marketing, Cookies
  • Vladimir Bautista, CEO / Co-Founder, Happy Munkey

Design & Innovation Jury

  • Adam Fierman, Global Creative Director, Zerotrillion
  • Adam Grablick, Chief Operating Officer, Kiva Brands
  • Adrian Farquharson, Founder & Chief Creative Officer, MARY Magazine
  • Jared Mirsky, CEO & Founder, Wick & Mortar
  • Jennifer Whetzel, Founder, CEO, Ladyjane Branding
  • Joe Hodas, Chief Marketing Officer, Wana Brands
  • Kary Radestock, CEO & Co-Founder, Hippo Premium Packaging
  • Kyle Merwin, Co-Founder, Born & Bred
  • Mimi Lam, CEO & Co-Founder, Superette
  • Nadeem Al-Hasan, Co-Founder & CMO, Baked Bros
  • Nicole Wolff, Brand Director, Flowr
  • Nidhi Lucky Handa, Founder & CEO, LEUNE
  • Tara Rozalowsky, vice president – Beverages & Edibles, Canopy Growth Corporation
  • Vilay Matuska, vice president Marketing, Glass House Brands
  • Vince Ning, CEO & Co-Founder, Nabis
  • Wanda James, CEO / Founder, Simply Pure

Film & Advocacy Jury

  • Beth Waterfall, Executive Director, Elevate Northeast
  • Brooke Burgstahler, Creative, Actress, Founder of Budding Mind, Budding Mind
  • Dasheeda Dawson, Founder & Bestselling Author, The WeedHead & Company
  • Gia Morón, president, Women Grow
  • Jason Pinsky, Dot Connecter, The Pinsky Triangle
  • Jesce Horton, Chief Executive Officer, LOWD
  • Jon Cappetta, VP, Content, High Times
  • Justin Johnson, Founder & CEO, Budsfeed
  • Kate Miller, Co-Founder & CEO, Miss Grass
  • Kirk Summers, Creative Director, Puffco
  • Lisa Lindo, CEO, Cannacity
  • Nadir Pearson, Chief Innovation Officer, Hybrid
  • Paul Marobella, president & Chief Marketing Officer, Republic Brands
  • Sheira Rees-Davies, Executive Producer, Scheme Engine
  • Tammy "The Cannabis Cutie" Pettigrew, Cannabis Educator & Advocate, The Cannabis Cutie (TLP Ventures, LLC)

Clio Cannabis is accepting submissions until Sept. 24 in the following areas:

Advocacy, Brand Design, Digital/Mobile, Experience/Activation, Film/Video, Film/Video Craft, Integrated Campaigns, Partnerships & Collaborations, Print & Out of Home, Print & Out of Home Craft, Product/Service Innovation, Public Relations, Social Good, and Social Media mediums.

Más contenido sobre cannabis en Español en El Planteo.

Photo: Cannaclusive.

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
13K+
Followers
70K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Content Marketing#Marketing Campaigns#Brand Design#Meet The People#Clio Cannabis#Receptor Brands#Pheno Ad Agency#Green Street Rosie Mattio#Mattio Communications#Creative Director#Founder Gallery#Pr#Vp Of Marketing#Kiva#Founder Chief Creative#Wick Mortar#Ceo Co Founder#Hippo Premium Packaging#Born Bred#Co Founder Cmo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Cardano Shoots Up To All-Time High Above $3

Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) shot up over 9% to a new all-time high in the early hours of Thursday. What’s Moving? The Charles Hoskinson-founded cryptocurrency touched the $3.04 mark minutes before press time. At press time, ADA was trading 9.06% higher at $3.02 over 24 hours. For the week, ADA is...
Celebritiesmartechseries.com

Here’s How Influencers Grow Their Brand While Managing to Stay Authentic

Here’s why creating your own line of merchandise allows you to grow your brand, while remaining authentic. As a content creator—whether a YouTube personality, Instagrammer or TikTok creator—there’s no denying that you have influence: influence over how people think, influence over how they behave, and influence over what they spend their money on. Growing a fan base often means that people trust your judgement and like to know what you think and how you live your life.
Law EnforcementTrendHunter.com

Justice-Focused Cannabis Brands

B Noble is a justice-focused cannabis brand that's using the popularity of cannabis to help liberate Americans that are and have been incarcerated for non-violent cannabis convictions. The brand has a remarkable story of its own and it brings attention to the realities of Bernard Noble and thousands of other Americans. Bernard Noble was arrested in 2010 for possessing two joints of cannabis and sentenced to 13 years of hard labor as a result. Years later, the case began to gain interest on social media and it came to the attention of filmmaker and artist Fab 5 Freddy, who launched this new cannabis brand in partnership with Noble and Curaleaf.
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Why Celebrities Continue To Jump Into The Cannabis Industry

The COVID pandemic has enabled celebrities with new ways to monetize their brands, such as podcasts, Twitch performances, OnlyFans content and cannabis. Cannabis and celebrities seem to go increasingly hand in hand. Some celebs have decided to become part of the industry as brand ambassadors, while others have launched their...
Beauty & Fashionmartechseries.com

Advertising Spends and Trends For B2C Brands

“We build relationships based on trust and scale our business on the premise that looking and feeling our best is not a luxury, but a necessity.” – Alex Dastmalchi. In 2010, Alex Dastmalchi sought out to provide quality self-care products at an affordable cost. Today, the Dastmalchi organization owns and operates a collection of lifestyle, beauty, and wellness brands with products that are customer centered. One of these brands is the high-performing, skin-inclusive, self-care essentials for everyone, known as Vanity Planet. With the desire to produce top-selling skincare, we evolve our everyday beauty routine so we can continuously lead the charge in beauty technology. Since 2014, our belief is to bring our strong history of innovation and craftsmanship to bring additional value to the overall beauty industry. The large Vanity Planet community of beauty enthusiasts can expect trend-forward wellness products that deliver spa-grade experiences at home and that suit every skin type. We never cut corners when it comes to style, function, and attainability.
Internetmartechseries.com

IZEA partners with Multicart to power Influencer Marketing Social Commerce

Brands are now able to shorten their path to purchase significantly while accurately measuring the associated ROI. IZEA Worldwide, Inc., the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for leading brands, is partnering with eCommerce technology provider, Multicart Solution, Inc., to provide clients with sales data from their influencer marketing campaigns and optimize the consumer path to purchase.
RetailPosted by
pymnts

Today In Retail: Ikea Dipping its Toe in US Secondhand Market; ‘Micro-Influencers’ More Trusted than Celebrities

In today’s top retail news, Ikea is testing a furniture resale program in Pennsylvania, while retail platform Leap sets its sights on helping open over 200 retail storefronts by the end of 2022. Also, Zebra Technologies is adding to its retail software portfolio, and brands are discovering that consumers’ friends, family and peers may be the most useful influencers to tap into.
Economyfoodmanufacturing.com

Boston Beer Subsidiary Forms Canada Partnerships to Sell Cannabis-Infused Beverages

TORONTO, Canada — Entourage Health Corp. (formerly WeedMD Inc.), a Canadian producer and distributor of cannabis products and brands, announced Aug. 31 that its subsidiary and license holder WeedMD RX Inc. has signed agreements with BBCCC, Inc., a subsidiary of The Boston Beer Company, Inc., and Ontario-based Peak Processing Solutions, a subsidiary of Althea Group Holdings Ltd, to launch a new portfolio of non-alcoholic cannabis-infused beverages in Canada, with production commencing in Q4 2021.
BusinessAdWeek

Angi Hires Dhanusha Sivajee as CMO Following Rebrand

Internet services and home company Angi underwent a rebrand earlier this year. To help further guide the freshening up of the brand with a digital transformation, Angi is hiring Dhanusha Sivajee as chief marketing officer. Sivajee will oversee the company’s brand marketing vision, strategy and execution for both homeowners and pros.
TrafficPosted by
Benzinga

KCS Shareholders In Hot Seat As CP Sets Deadline On Merger Offer

It's up to Kansas City Southern's shareholders now to determine whether the railway will continue its plan to merge with CN or revert to Canadian Pacific. CP President and CEO Keith Creel is standing firm on a Sept. 12 deadline for KCS shareholders to respond on whether to accept CP's $31 billion "superior offer" to acquire the company.
BusinessThe Drum

Developing a data-led approach to digital marketing for ChloBo

ChloBo is a growing handmade jewellery brand, known for its signature ‘stackable’ design. It had an existing strong presence in retail partners and following investment, the company was keen to expand its direct-to-consumer offering and online presence with a data led approach to digital marketing. PROFILE. Following exploratory analysis, our...
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

Christina-Lauren Pollack of Inspiring Brands Academy: “Get clear on your vision”

Get clear on your vision. Just like using your GPS in your car, you need to first envision where you want to go before you start driving. If you would love to create a side-hustle that supports your family or brings in extra revenue, great! If you dream of creating a company that goes public someday, awesome! Wherever you want to go (in life and in business), it truly helps to start with an end destination in mind. This will help you figure out the best path to follow and determine which action steps to take to get you where you want to go.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Moderna And DexCom Lead The Nasdaq-100

U.S. indices had a mixed day of trading Wednesday as investors weigh rising COVID-19 Delta variant cases nationwide. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 0.17% to $380.58. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) lost 0.10% to $353.55. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust...

Comments / 0

Community Policy