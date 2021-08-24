EXCLUSIVE: Want To Know The Hottest Brands In Cannabis In 2021? Meet The People Deciding Who They Are

What are the hottest cannabis brands in 2021? And the trendiest products?

This tough-to-answer question will soon have a response, thanks to the work of 47 leaders in the cannabis industry and beyond.

According to information procured exclusively by Benzinga, Clio Cannabis, the awards show that celebrates creators at the forefront of cannabis marketing and communications, will announce on Tuesday the lineup of judges for its 2021 edition.

The jury features a diverse mix of creative talent from leading cannabis brands, services, dispensaries and agencies.

Michael Kauffman, executive director of Clio Cannabis said, “As the cannabis industry continues to make significant strides in legalization across the country, we applaud the executives, marketers, designers, product managers, filmmakers, public relations practitioners, and innovators leading the charge to educate consumers, promote social responsibility, and create products that appeal to a wide audience. The newly selected Clio Cannabis jury is tasked with recognizing the next wave of creativity in the space and honoring those teams who are producing it.”

The 2021 Clio Cannabis award recipients will be decided by an Advertising and Marketing Jury:

Allison Disney, Partner & Business Strategy, Receptor Brands

Amy Deneson, Co-Founder, Pheno Ad Agency

Angela Pih, Chief Marketing Officer, CannaCraft

Bianca Guimaraes, Partner & Executive Creative Director, Mischief

Cristin Rudolph, Vice President, Consumer Products Marketing, Green Thumb Industries

Dustin Iannotti, Co-founder / Creative Director, Artisans on Fire

Ernest L. Toney, Founder, BIPOCANN

Kimberly Dillon, Founder, Frigg

Laura Morarity, SVP of Marketing and Communications, Leafly

Olivia Mannix, Founder, Cannabrand

Rama Mayo, President, Green Street

Rosie Mattio, Founder & CEO, MATTIO Communications

Rosie Rothrock, Creative Director, The Parent Company

Sonia Hendrix, Founder, Gallery PR

Tori Cole, VP of Marketing, Cookies

Vladimir Bautista, CEO / Co-Founder, Happy Munkey

Design & Innovation Jury

Adam Fierman, Global Creative Director, Zerotrillion

Adam Grablick, Chief Operating Officer, Kiva Brands

Adrian Farquharson, Founder & Chief Creative Officer, MARY Magazine

Jared Mirsky, CEO & Founder, Wick & Mortar

Jennifer Whetzel, Founder, CEO, Ladyjane Branding

Joe Hodas, Chief Marketing Officer, Wana Brands

Kary Radestock, CEO & Co-Founder, Hippo Premium Packaging

Kyle Merwin, Co-Founder, Born & Bred

Mimi Lam, CEO & Co-Founder, Superette

Nadeem Al-Hasan, Co-Founder & CMO, Baked Bros

Nicole Wolff, Brand Director, Flowr

Nidhi Lucky Handa, Founder & CEO, LEUNE

Tara Rozalowsky, vice president – Beverages & Edibles, Canopy Growth Corporation

Vilay Matuska, vice president Marketing, Glass House Brands

Vince Ning, CEO & Co-Founder, Nabis

Wanda James, CEO / Founder, Simply Pure

Film & Advocacy Jury

Beth Waterfall, Executive Director, Elevate Northeast

Brooke Burgstahler, Creative, Actress, Founder of Budding Mind, Budding Mind

Dasheeda Dawson, Founder & Bestselling Author, The WeedHead & Company

Gia Morón, president, Women Grow

Jason Pinsky, Dot Connecter, The Pinsky Triangle

Jesce Horton, Chief Executive Officer, LOWD

Jon Cappetta, VP, Content, High Times

Justin Johnson, Founder & CEO, Budsfeed

Kate Miller, Co-Founder & CEO, Miss Grass

Kirk Summers, Creative Director, Puffco

Lisa Lindo, CEO, Cannacity

Nadir Pearson, Chief Innovation Officer, Hybrid

Paul Marobella, president & Chief Marketing Officer, Republic Brands

Sheira Rees-Davies, Executive Producer, Scheme Engine

Tammy "The Cannabis Cutie" Pettigrew, Cannabis Educator & Advocate, The Cannabis Cutie (TLP Ventures, LLC)

Clio Cannabis is accepting submissions until Sept. 24 in the following areas:

Advocacy, Brand Design, Digital/Mobile, Experience/Activation, Film/Video, Film/Video Craft, Integrated Campaigns, Partnerships & Collaborations, Print & Out of Home, Print & Out of Home Craft, Product/Service Innovation, Public Relations, Social Good, and Social Media mediums.

Más contenido sobre cannabis en Español en El Planteo.

Photo: Cannaclusive.