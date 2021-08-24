As CTV embraces contextual, it’s time to talk about content information

The ‘cookiepocalypse’ is coming, whether we like it or not. In January 2020, Google sent shockwaves across the advertising industry when it issued the death warrant for third-party cookies, setting in motion plans to eliminate them on the Chrome browser by 2022. The adtech community was up in arms, with advertisers, agencies, publishers and their digital ad partners scrambling to find alternative solutions. According to Criteo’s recent research in Q3 2021, a survey of over 100 UK marketers with spending authority over digital marketing found that 45% felt puzzled, stressed and angry when they found out the news.