As CTV embraces contextual, it’s time to talk about content information

By Alex Knudsen
The Drum
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the midst of adtech’s reckoning over data privacy, the world of connected television (CTV) and over-the-top (OTT) media is turning to new ad targeting methods. One of those methods, contextual advertising, offers much more than an acceptable privacy workaround – it promises valuable, largely untapped insights that can improve advertising effectiveness, writes Alex Knudsen, Amobee’s vice-president of solutions engineering.

www.thedrum.com

