Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

News Headlines 8/24/21

foreveraltoona.com
 9 days ago

NUMBER OF PEOPLE BEING EVACUATED DAILY FROM AFGHANISTAN INCREASES: The number of people that are being evacuated daily from Afghanistan has increased, with the biggest day by far on Monday (August 23rd). White House officials said the U.S. military flew out 10,400 Americans and at-risk Afghans over 24 hours that ended early Monday morning, and then another 6,600 people over the next 12 hours. The U.S. has evacuated or facilitated the evacuation of some 37,000 people since August 14th, the day before the Taliban took Kabul. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the increased pace was due in part to coordinating with the Taliban on getting the evacuees to the airport in Kabul, saying it, quote, “does require constant coordination and deconfliction with the Taliban.” Despite that, access to the airport is still difficult, and the U.S. military carried out another helicopter pickup of Americans and brought the 16 of them to the airport, at least the second such mission. President Biden has said he wouldn’t rule out extending the evacuation beyond August 31st, the date he’d set for completing the withdrawal of U.S. troops, and many are urging him to do so. But a Taliban spokesman said in a Sky News interview that August 31st is a, quote, “red line,” and it would “provoke a reaction” if the U.S. presence remains beyond that.

www.foreveraltoona.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Difiore
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White House#Americans#Afghans#Taliban#Pentagon#Sky News#Fda#Covid#Johnson Johnson#Blm#Proud Boys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Pfizer
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Don Lemon: 'Stop beating up' on Biden admin over Afghanistan, 'We don't know' if we left Americans behind

CNN anchor Don Lemon offered a full-throated defense for the Biden administration amid the fallout of the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan. During his nightly handoff with his primetime colleague Chris Cuomo, Lemon conceded that "many people didn't agree" with "the way" the withdrawal was handled, but quickly suggested such critics should move on, asking "how do we move forward from here?"
U.S. Politicshngn.com

Two New $1,400 Stimulus Checks Are On Their Way; Are You Eligible for Both Payments?

Two more stimulus checks might be on the way, as legislators aim to generate enough money from corporate taxes to cover the $1,400 stimulus payments. Democrats are set to draft the spending package after accepting President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion budget proposals following two earlier rounds of payments in March and December of last year. Meanwhile, since July 15, two of the six child tax credit payments have been made.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Independent

Senator Ron Johnson recorded saying Donald Trump lost Wisconsin ‘because 51,000 Republicans didn’t vote for him’

Republican Senator Ron Johnson, one of Donald Trump's most loyal allies in Congress, was caught on video blaming the former president for his election defeat in 2020. Mr Johnson made the comments to a liberal activist pretending to be a conservative while she questioned him during an event in Milwaukee. The woman pretended to buy into Mr Trump's election conspiracy theories, and suggested that voter fraud was the reason the former president lost in Wisconsin. Mr Johnson tells the woman that he disagreed, noting that there was "nothing obviously skewed about the results”.“If all the Republicans voted for Trump...
Florida StateMSNBC

'Cover-up': Florida's MAGA governor in COVID scandal on death count data

As Florida Governor DeSantis ignores safety measures, an explosive new report shows he might be misleading the public and hiding the accurate death numbers. According to reporting from the Miami Herald, coronavirus deaths in the state are not declining. MSNBC’s Ari Melber discusses the report with MSNBC political analyst Cornell Belcher.Sept. 1, 2021.
Congress & CourtsMic

Marjorie Taylor Greene apparently thinks she can just "shut down" telecom companies

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene occupies a weird liminal space within the conservative political power matrix. As a lone representative for the minority party who's been stripped of her House committee seats, Greene's parliamentary clout is minimal. But what the freshman representative lacks in congressional leverage, she makes up for with her oversized role as the scion of, and figurehead for, a post-Trump Republican Party — one defined by lunacy, bigotry, and bombast, which she is able to channel and focus through her ability to be utterly shameless in the pursuit of attention and outrage.
U.S. Politicshngn.com

3 Stimulus Payments Ranging From $1,000-$8,000: You May Be Eligible Despite Slim Chance of Another Round of Check

While the prospects of another round of national direct payments are minimal, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, certain Americans may be eligible for additional cash. While many are hoping for more funding to alleviate the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, legislation is unlikely to pass through a split House and Senate. Some states, on the other hand, have decided to send out their stimulus checks, and parents and homeowners may be eligible for additional direct payments.
MilitaryBBC

General Mark Milley admits 'anger and pain' over Afghanistan

Joe Biden's top military adviser, General Mark Milley, said he understood the "anger and pain" felt by grieving families and veterans who served against a "ruthless enemy" in the two-decade conflict. "I've walked the patrols, been blown up, shot at, RPG-ed, and everything else," he told reporters. He'd also lost...
Reno, NVUNR NevadaNews

Is the vaccine riskier than getting COVID?

As the Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps across the United States and the world, more businesses, companies, and universities are requiring vaccination. Hesitancies to vaccinate come from a variety of places but educating yourself on the risks of the vaccine versus the risk of getting COVID can help aid your decision.
IndustryMSNBC

Why these Covid vaccine scientist resigned from the FDA

Tuesday’s departure of two influential scientists responsible for the Food and Drug Administration’s Covid-19 vaccine actions has brought a glaring issue within the agency to a critical boiling point: the need for true leadership. When four scientists and physicians at two of the most important United States agencies leave during...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Mail

Doomed Afghan YouTuber's requiem for her lost life: Days before she was killed in Kabul airport bomb, 20-year-old woman chronicled her previously vibrant life in heart-breaking goodbye video from her bedroom

An Afghan Youtuber who documented her daily life in Kabul with her friends shared a heartbreaking goodbye message just days before she was killed in the airport terror attack with her brother and cousin. Najma Sadeqi, 20, enjoyed making videos of herself cooking and listening to music while wearing bright...
MilitaryWashington Post

No, the Taliban did not seize $83 billion of U.S. weapons

“ALL EQUIPMENT should be demanded to be immediately returned to the United States, and that includes every penny of the $85 billion dollars in cost.”. We don’t normally pay much attention to claims made by the former president, as he mostly just riffs golden oldies. But this is a new claim. A version of this claim also circulates widely on right-leaning social media — that somehow the Taliban has ended up with $83 billion in U.S. weaponry. (Trump, as usual, rounds the number up.)
Presidential Electionwizmnews.com

What if Trump won?

What if the shoe was on the other foot? What if Donald Trump won the 2020 election, and Joe Biden claimed it was stolen from him? What if Biden filed lawsuits seeking to hold recounts and ultimately overturn the election? What if Biden made phone calls to states and asked them to “find” more votes? What if he encouraged his supporters to stop the Vice President from certifying the results of the election? What if he couldn’t find any real evidence of voter fraud he claimed is so prevalent, but still repeats the Big Lie? In Wisconsin there are investigations underway into the election, including a $680,000 look led by a former conservative Supreme Court justice who has forcefully backed Trump and voiced claims the election was stolen. How would you feel if he was working on behalf of the other party, trying to get the results tipped his way? Independent clerks across the state have long since verified the results of the election. But if Trump won, would you cheer on attempts to hire openly partisan people to conduct an investigation to find the real truth? Or would you finally put your faith in the process? Would you see that the health of our democracy is at stake when you continue to challenge and doubt the fairness and integrity of our elections? Consider for a moment just how you would feel if the shoe was on the other foot.
IndustryPosted by
News Talk 1490

USPS, One Of The Largest Employers Of Black Workers, Caught Stealing Wages

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. News broke Tuesday that the U.S. Postal Service has widespread issues with wage theft. Many Black people have a family member or friend who has worked for the post office. The post office has long been one of those “good government” jobs with solid pay and benefits, creating greater economic opportunity for Black workers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy