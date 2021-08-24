News Headlines 8/24/21
NUMBER OF PEOPLE BEING EVACUATED DAILY FROM AFGHANISTAN INCREASES: The number of people that are being evacuated daily from Afghanistan has increased, with the biggest day by far on Monday (August 23rd). White House officials said the U.S. military flew out 10,400 Americans and at-risk Afghans over 24 hours that ended early Monday morning, and then another 6,600 people over the next 12 hours. The U.S. has evacuated or facilitated the evacuation of some 37,000 people since August 14th, the day before the Taliban took Kabul. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the increased pace was due in part to coordinating with the Taliban on getting the evacuees to the airport in Kabul, saying it, quote, “does require constant coordination and deconfliction with the Taliban.” Despite that, access to the airport is still difficult, and the U.S. military carried out another helicopter pickup of Americans and brought the 16 of them to the airport, at least the second such mission. President Biden has said he wouldn’t rule out extending the evacuation beyond August 31st, the date he’d set for completing the withdrawal of U.S. troops, and many are urging him to do so. But a Taliban spokesman said in a Sky News interview that August 31st is a, quote, “red line,” and it would “provoke a reaction” if the U.S. presence remains beyond that.www.foreveraltoona.com
