Giant tortoise seen attacking and eating baby bird for first time in the wild in 'horrifying' incident

By Amy Woodyatt, CNN
 9 days ago

CNN — Researchers have captured the moment when a livelong vegetarian broke rank to eat meat -- and what made it all the more "horrifying" was that it was a tortoise. Scientists captured the moment on video when a Seychelles giant tortoise -- previously thought to be vegetarian -- attacked and ate a tern chick in what they say is the first documentation of deliberate hunting in any wild tortoise species.

