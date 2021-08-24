Samsung Beats TSM, Intel With Latest Move - Read How?

Samsung today announced two new sensors — ISOCELL HP1 and ISOCELL GN5. The HP1 is Samsung’s latest and world’s first 200 MP image sensor with 0.64μm pixels. ISOCELL HP1 is the first ultrahigh-resolution that comes in a small package for today’s handheld devices. Samsung says pictures taken processed through HP1 stay sharp even when cropped or resized. It’s got a new “ChameleonCell technology” that can change its pixel layout depending on the environment, two-by-two, four-by-four, sixteen-by-sixteen, and so on.