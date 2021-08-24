Gary Dean Blakey, age 70, Formerly of Russell County
Gary Dean Blakey, of Elizabethtown, age 70, passed from this life to go be with Jesus on Sunday, August 22, 2021, at Baptist Health – Hardin, in Elizabethtown, Kentucky. He was born on December 19, 1950, to the late Rev. Luther Garvin “L.G.” and Reba Stearns Blakey. Gary was a retired schoolteacher and basketball coach in the Hardin County School System for 27 years. He was involved in the Emmaus, Gideons and his church. He was also a photographer and videographer.lakercountry.com
