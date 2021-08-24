Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elizabethtown, KY

Gary Dean Blakey, age 70, Formerly of Russell County

By Sean Hammond
lakercountry.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGary Dean Blakey, of Elizabethtown, age 70, passed from this life to go be with Jesus on Sunday, August 22, 2021, at Baptist Health – Hardin, in Elizabethtown, Kentucky. He was born on December 19, 1950, to the late Rev. Luther Garvin “L.G.” and Reba Stearns Blakey. Gary was a retired schoolteacher and basketball coach in the Hardin County School System for 27 years. He was involved in the Emmaus, Gideons and his church. He was also a photographer and videographer.

lakercountry.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Russell Springs, KY
Elizabethtown, KY
Obituaries
City
Jamestown, KY
City
Hardin, KY
Local
Kentucky Basketball
City
Elizabethtown, KY
State
Florida State
Elizabethtown, KY
Basketball
County
Russell County, KY
State
Kentucky State
City
David, KY
City
Keith, KY
Local
Kentucky Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Baptist Health#The Blakey Quartet#Bernard Funeral Home#The Blakey Family#Gideons International
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Republican Cheney to be vice chair of U.S. House panel on Jan. 6 attack

WASHINGTON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Liz Cheney will serve as vice chair of the congressional select committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, an appointment likely to draw the ire of some of her fellow Republicans. Bennie Thompson, the panel's Democratic chairman, announced the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Congress asks tech companies for Jan. 6 records

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection has requested that telecommunications and social media companies preserve the personal communications of hundreds of people who may have somehow been connected to the attack. It’s a sweeping public demand from Congress that is rare, if not unprecedented, in its breadth and could put the companies in a tricky position as they balance political and privacy interests.
Forsyth County, NCPosted by
CNN

The suspect in the fatal shooting of a student at a North Carolina high school is in custody

(CNN) — One student was fatally wounded Wednesday in a shooting at a high school in the North Carolina city of Winston-Salem, and the suspect is in custody, officials said. The shooting happened at Mount Tabor High School on the city's northwest side. Police officers and Forsyth County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the scene at 12:07 p.m. ET., Winston-Salem Police Department Chief Catrina Thompson said at a news conference.

Comments / 0

Community Policy