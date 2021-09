Manchester City and Juventus are negotiating over a fee for Cristiano Ronaldo, but that is the only remaining barrier in what would be a sensational signing for the English champions.The Portuguese has already spoken to Pep Guardiola about his role in the team, and it is understood personal terms have been agreed in principle. Ronaldo will be paid over £250,000 a week should the deal be completed. His agent Jorge Mendes flew into Turin on Wednesday night to try and negotiate his exit, and Juventus are in principle open to a sale as they want Ronaldo off the wage...