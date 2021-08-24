Cancel
Safe Haven for Donkeys in the Holyland

By Animal Fair
animalfair.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonkeys Find Peace at Safe Haven for Donkeys in the Holyland. One blisteringly hot day, Lucy Fensom was driving in Jerusalem when she saw a donkey standing at the side of the road. His forelegs hobbled cruelly by barbed wire, and emaciated, her heart went out to him. Lucy tried to reassure him with a gentle pat, but he flinched at her touch, for all he had known had been cruelty from man. He had never felt a kind stroke, but with a few soft whispers and a lot of patience, he allowed Lucy to touch him. Lucy had met Donk, and the inspiration for her to build a better life for donkeys was born.

