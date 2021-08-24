Safe Haven for Donkeys in the Holyland
Donkeys Find Peace at Safe Haven for Donkeys in the Holyland. One blisteringly hot day, Lucy Fensom was driving in Jerusalem when she saw a donkey standing at the side of the road. His forelegs hobbled cruelly by barbed wire, and emaciated, her heart went out to him. Lucy tried to reassure him with a gentle pat, but he flinched at her touch, for all he had known had been cruelty from man. He had never felt a kind stroke, but with a few soft whispers and a lot of patience, he allowed Lucy to touch him. Lucy had met Donk, and the inspiration for her to build a better life for donkeys was born.animalfair.com
Comments / 0