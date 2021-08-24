Cancel
Covid-19 vaccine mandates and legal cases: what you need to know

Cover picture for the articleAs employers begin to implement return-to-work policies, frequent questions being asked include:. Can employers legally ask their employees whether they have received the Covid-19 vaccination and ask for proof of vaccination?. Can employers legally terminate employees for refusing to get vaccinated by a certain date?. The short answer to these...

Olympia, WAyaktrinews.com

Who qualifies for a ‘religious exemption’ from the COVID-19 vaccine?

OLYMPIA, Wash. – One day after Washington Governor Jay Inslee expanded requirements for state employees who need to get the COVID-19 vaccine, the state says it’s still working through the process for employees who cite a religious exemption. State employees, teachers, school staff and volunteers, long-term care workers and others...
Aerospace & DefenseMic

The largest employer on Earth is making COVID vaccines mandatory

Members of the United States Armed Forces have just over one month to be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a new Defense Department policy announced by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday. The rule comes after months of speculation over whether the Pentagon — currently the largest employer on Earth...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Could Soon Get Charged More for This Every Month

As the Delta variant ravages the U.S., many restaurants, concert venues, and theaters across the country have started requiring proof of vaccination in order to try to stop the spread. New York City will even start requiring people to be vaccinated before they enter certain indoor establishments soon—and other major cities, like Los Angeles, are considering making similar mandates. But getting barred from indoor places may just be the tip of the iceberg for those who are not yet unvaccinated.
HealthKAKE TV

If you're fired because you won’t get the COVID vaccine, you will likely not be eligible for unemployment

(YAHOO/KAKE) - Each day more employers are telling employees they will have to get the COVID-19 vaccine in order to work in person, or risk being terminated. On Thursday, CNN revealed it had fired three unvaccinated employees for violating the company’s vaccine rules for in-person workers, according to an internal memo signed by Jeff Zucker, the cable network’s president, and obtained by the New York Times.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

You Can't Go Here Without Proof of Vaccination Starting Today

As the Delta variant takes hold of the U.S., officials are strenuously urging people to get vaccinated. But now, people who still refuse the shot are putting more than just their health at risk. More and more tourist destinations, events, and indoor experiences are turning away unvaccinated individuals thanks to recent mandates. If you want to make sure you can still go wherever you want to, you'll likely need proof of vaccination on you at all times, especially in certain cities.
Public Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

11 states banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates & how they affect healthcare workers

Eleven governors have signed bills restricting COVID-19 vaccine mandates in their states, according to an Aug. 20 report from the National Academy for State Health Policy. Arizona: On April 19, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey issued an order prohibiting the state from requiring people to prove their COVID-19 vaccination status to enter a business, building or area or to receive a public service. However, healthcare institutions can request COVID-19 vaccination status documentation of patients, residents, employees or visitors.
Public HealthPosted by
CBS News

Can you be fired for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19?

More U.S. businesses have started requiring employees to get their COVID-19 shots, leaving the unvaccinated with a stark choice: Get jabbed or seek work elsewhere. A range of large companies, from CVS Health to United Airlines, have announced vaccine mandates since the Food and Drug Administration last week gave final approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. So what happens when a worker refuses to get vaccinated?
IndustryMSNBC

Why these Covid vaccine scientist resigned from the FDA

Tuesday’s departure of two influential scientists responsible for the Food and Drug Administration’s Covid-19 vaccine actions has brought a glaring issue within the agency to a critical boiling point: the need for true leadership. When four scientists and physicians at two of the most important United States agencies leave during...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Public HealthPosted by
The Saginaw News

What can my employer do if I refuse a COVID vaccine?

Now that the Pfizer COVID vaccine has received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), more companies are mandating their employees get vaccinated. Other companies are not mandating vaccines but instead are using different incentives to encourage workers to get the shot, such as bonuses, gift card offers or paid time off.
Public HealthPosted by
Workday Minnesota

Without paid sick time, employers’ COVID-19 vaccine mandates won’t address workers’ access barriers or hesitancy

This article first appeared in Prism. Although COVID-19 has been linked to a documented 628,000 American deaths, just over half of the country’s residents are fully vaccinated against the virus. The continuing pressure for the country to “reopen” grows in tandem with the force of the COVID-19 delta variant, which is responsible for rising infection and hospitalization rates. Simultaneously, some continue to blame individuals for their failure to seek vaccination despite evidence that many people aren’t vaccine hesitant because they don’t want it at all—rather, they’re worried about being able to take time off from work to get vaccinated and recover from any potential side effects. Now with full FDA approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 shots leading to a cascade of employer-imposed vaccine mandates, advocates say there’s increased urgency for employers to ensure Black and brown workers have the access and worker protections they need to get vaccinated. Paid sick leave is at the top of the list.
Reno, NVUNR NevadaNews

Is the vaccine riskier than getting COVID?

As the Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps across the United States and the world, more businesses, companies, and universities are requiring vaccination. Hesitancies to vaccinate come from a variety of places but educating yourself on the risks of the vaccine versus the risk of getting COVID can help aid your decision.

