ROGERSVILLE — Reba Matney Price “Nanny” of Rogersville, Tennessee, passed from this life and went to her heavenly home on August 18, 2021. Reba was born in Boone, North Carolina in 1928 to L. C. and Beatrice Cook Matney. The family moved to Tennessee a couple of years later where she resided the remainder of her life of 93 years. She was a member of Gills Chapel Baptist Church and a member of Hasson Chapter No. 179 Order of Eastern Star where she was a past Worthy Matron. She was preceded in death by her parents, L. C. and Beatrice Cook Matney, her husband of 68 years, Isaac Monroe Price, brothers Clay Matney and J. B. “Dutch” Matney, twin baby brother, Ray Matney, sisters Ruth Justus, Margaret Elkins, Wanda Cinnamon, Lorene Alvis and Patsy Walker.