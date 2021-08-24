KINGSPORT - Jack M. May, age 91, of Kingsport is now with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ (August 18, 2021) following an extended illness. The body will lie in state from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Lynn Garden Baptist Church, Kingsport, TN. The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm in the sanctuary that evening. Funeral Services will follow with Pastor Rick Meade and Pastor Carl Strickler officiating. A special eulogy will be given by son-in-law, Rev. Stuart Coleman. Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, August 29, 2021 at East Lawn Memorial Park with American Legion Hammond Post #3/265 performing military rites. All those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 pm.