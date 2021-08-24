Where to get a free COVID-19 vaccine, test in Sumter, Lee, Clarendon counties: Aug. 24-29

All South Carolinians aged 12 and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and can schedule appointments. Currently, Pfizer is the only vaccine available to those aged 12-17, and it has received full authorization from the FDA for those aged 16 and older. It still has emergency authorization for those aged 12-15. All three vaccines - Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen/J&J - are available to those aged 18 and older.