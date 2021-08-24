Twitter reacts as John Cleese takes on cancel culture in Channel 4 series

Carrie Underwood is under fire for liking a video of conservative commentator Matt Walsh denouncing school mask mandates and the responses are brutal. Walsh's message on the social media platform was shared last week, but word of the American Idol alum's liked message spread on Tuesday (August 17) and fans have gone as far as describing the move as "embarrassing and dangerous." Walsh, on the other hand, has unsurprisingly defended the singer for backing his thoughts after her name started trending on the platform. "Carrie Underwood liked my video and now the mob is coming for her,” he wrote. "She should know better than to like something that they don't like. This is an unforgivable sin."