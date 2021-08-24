Ryan Ding Yuxi Covers Elle Men Fresh China Fall 2021 Issue

I must admit, when I learned about Elle's September 2021 issue — the brand's first Latinx issue — I had mixed feelings. My initial thought was, this is great! It's about time we saw more print magazines publishing issues that amplify our voices and elevate the Latinx community. But there was something about seeing Selena Gomez channeling Marilyn Monroe with platinum-blond hair, on the cover of the brand's first Latinx issue, that didn't exactly sit well with me. I couldn't initially put my finger on it, but after noticing other Latinx folks on Twitter expressing their same disappointment in seeing Gomez sporting blond hair for this very specific issue, I realized there was something deeper brewing here, and it goes way beyond Gomez's hair-color choice. Because I don't condone cancel culture, I decided to sit with it a bit and unpack what was coming up for me and possibly for others.