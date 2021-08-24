Cancel
Ryan Ding Yuxi Covers Elle Men Fresh China Fall 2021 Issue

Cover picture for the articleElle Men Fresh China enlists actor Ryan Ding Yuxi to star in the cover story of their Fall 2021 edition lensed by fashion photographer Shaoyuan Shi. In charge of styling was Minerva Cai, with creative direction from Sonya Liu, and production by LiLi. Hair styling and makeup are work of beauty artist Emma.

