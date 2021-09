It was painfully obvious to regular viewers of the 2020 Kansas City Chiefs that second-year safety Juan Thornhill just wasn’t able to play to his full potential. He played in all 16 regular-season games plus the playoffs but very seldom moved or made plays as he did in his rookie season — before he tore his ACL in Week 17. The best he looked came in the AFC championship, where he defended four passes and flew to the ball like his old self. Unfortunately, he didn’t carry that momentum into the Super Bowl: he played the second-lowest amount of defensive snaps he saw all year.