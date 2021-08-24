Caroline Beasley On Vaccine Mandate: ‘It's Just The Right Thing To Do.’
Beasley Media Group on Monday became the latest radio operator to mandate that employees be fully-vaccinated against COVID-19. Shortly after announcing the policy, CEO Caroline Beasley spoke with Inside Radio about how the company is rolling the policy out, what exemptions will be permitted and early reactions from employees. The virus has impacted the Beasley family on a personal level, with Caroline revealing during the interview that it was COVID that caused the June 2 death of her father, and company founder, George Beasley.www.insideradio.com
