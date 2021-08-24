Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Caroline Beasley On Vaccine Mandate: ‘It's Just The Right Thing To Do.’

insideradio.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeasley Media Group on Monday became the latest radio operator to mandate that employees be fully-vaccinated against COVID-19. Shortly after announcing the policy, CEO Caroline Beasley spoke with Inside Radio about how the company is rolling the policy out, what exemptions will be permitted and early reactions from employees. The virus has impacted the Beasley family on a personal level, with Caroline revealing during the interview that it was COVID that caused the June 2 death of her father, and company founder, George Beasley.

www.insideradio.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Beasley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#The Right Thing To Do#Beasley Media Group#Inside Radio#Covid#Naples Community Hospital#Fda#Pfizer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Public Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

With COVID-19 shot fully approved, most hospitals likely to 'do what's right,' mandate vaccine, Houston Methodist CEO says

Houston Methodist rolled out its mandatory vaccination policy March 31, making it the first health system to mandate vaccination of its workforce. Many organizations have since followed suit, and — with the FDA's full approval of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine Aug. 23 for use in people ages 16 and older — the system's chief executive said he expects the number of mandates to continue rising.
IndustryRadio Business Report

Beasley Joins Broadcast Media’s Vaccination Wagon

Add Beasley Media Group to the list of major radio companies to require employees to get vaccinated. Employees have until November first to get fully vaccinated. “As a company, we have a responsibility to ensure a safe working environment on behalf of our employees and their families,” said Caroline Beasley, Beasley’s CEO. “Accordingly, we will be requiring all employees to be fully vaccinated by November 1 — excepting those with religious or medical accommodations. This policy will apply to new and existing employees alike.”
PharmaceuticalsWired

Vaccine Mandates Work—but Only If They’re Done Right

On Monday, The US Food and Drug Administration gave formal, full approval to the Covid-19 vaccine made by the drug companies Pfizer and BioNTech. You might’ve already gotten a dose of it, of course; millions of Americans have, thanks to an “emergency use authorization” awarded in December 2020. But the new designation was more than just a formality. “If you’re one of the millions of Americans who said they will not get the shot until it has full and final approval from the FDA, it has now happened,” President Joe Biden said when he announced the approval. And, in the same speech: “If you’re a business leader, a non-profit leader, a state or local leader who has been waiting for full FDA approval to require vaccinations, I call on you now to do that—require it.”
IndustryInc.com

United Is the First U.S Airline to Mandate Vaccines for All Employees

Today, United Airlines shared a strict mandate for its 67,000 U.S employees: either show proof of vaccination against Covid-19 by late October or be fired. The requirement will go into effect five weeks after the FDA fully approves a vaccine, or five weeks after September 20, whichever comes first, as reported by the New York Times, adding that there will be exceptions for employees with documentation for medical or religious reasons. To further encourage staff, employees who upload photos of their vaccination cards before September 20 will get an extra day of pay.
Public Healthcommonwealthmagazine.org

Health care leaders back vaccine mandates

THREE OF THE state’s health care leaders urged employers to require their workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, saying the only real protection against the Delta variant of the disease is inoculation. The health care leaders – Pete Healy, the president of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center; Peter Slavin, the...
LawLaw.com

COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate? Some Law Firms ‘Holding Off’ for Now

Georgia’s law firms are mostly delaying decisions to mandate vaccines for employees. So far Holland & Knight and Greenberg Traurig have opted to require vaccines. The FDA’s final approval of the vaccines could bring a tidal wave of mandates. Some Georgia law firms say they have not required their employees...
Public HealthNPR

To Mandate Or Not? Employers Get Urgent About Vaccinations

In mid-July, David Bronner of Dr. Bronner's soaps looked at the vaccination rate among his workers. It had reached 60% — not bad, Bronner says, but not high enough given the rapid spread of the delta variant. Bronner is CEO of Dr. Bronner's, the natural soap company known for its...
Medical & Biotechtechstartups.com

Pfizer board member warns policymakers: “Natural immunity confers durable protection and we should start assimilating that into our policy discussion”

As you may recall, the latest study from Israel found that “having SARS-CoV-2 once confers much greater immunity than a vaccine.” The study, which was published on August 25, found that natural immune protection that develops after a SARS-CoV-2 infection offers considerably more of a shield against the Delta variant of the pandemic coronavirus than two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
Healthcheddar.com

Healthcare Providers Look To Turn Away Unvaccinated Patients

Across the country, several states are scrambling to treat an influx of patients who have been tested for the COVID-19 virus, specifically the highly transmittable delta variant. According to the Department of Health and Human Services states like Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Florida, and Arkansas have less than 10% left of their ICU bed capacity. Now some health care providers are changing their policies and letting their patients know that they will not see them unless they have been vaccinated. Founding Director of The Divison Of Medical Ethics at NYU School Of Medicine Arthur L. Caplan, joined Cheddar to discuss whether or not this stance is ethical.
Pharmaceuticalssetexasrecord.com

Full FDA Vaccine Approval and the Law

On Monday morning, the FDA gave full approval to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. This is an even faster approval than Pfizer has hoped for, as the most optimistic date had been early September. Until now, all COVID-19 vaccines have had only EUA - Emergency Use Authorization. Full approval of even...
Public HealthMcKnight's

Requiring the jab or not – Mandatory employee vaccination policies and residential healthcare facilities

To vax or not to vax, that is the question. Or more precisely, if you’re an employer, to mandate employee vaccination or not. In a time when discussions of vaccinations are polarized, politicized and hotly debated, determining the best course of action is akin to navigating a minefield. This decision is even more challenging for employers who serve some of the most vulnerable in our society — those in need of long-term managed care.

Comments / 0

Community Policy