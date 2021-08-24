By JONATHAN LEMIRE, ROBERT BURNS AND RAHIM FAIEZ

Associated Press

U.S. President Joe Biden says he will stick with his Aug. 31 deadline for finishing a U.S.-led evacuation of Americans, at-risk Afghans and others. He said the longer troops remain at the airport, the greater the risk of attacks by terror groups. The decision opens him up to criticism for caving to the Taliban, who say they will not permit the evacuation to go on longer, and to the prospect that some people who want to leave will be left behind. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the major industrialized nations will not recognize a Taliban government unless it guarantees people can leave the country.

The post Biden holds to Kabul Aug. 31 deadline despite criticism appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .