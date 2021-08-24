Cancel
Missouri State

MO dad who gave 7 of his kids COVID: Nurses ‘can’t even stop to clean up the vomit’

Kansas City Star
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom his Kansas City hospital bed, 42-year-old Ben Anderson, of Cameron, Missouri, had a message for those who, like him, have for whatever reason not yet gotten the COVID-19 vaccine: “These nurses, doctors, are overwhelmed. They are doing the best they can but the emergency rooms are so busy with COVID patients they can’t even stop to clean up the vomit from one patient before they get a code blue and have to run because someone is dying. They are not showing us that on the nightly news. People don’t get it. This is not the sniffles.”

