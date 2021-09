Netflix unveiled the release dates for its packed lineup for the rest of the year. The streaming platform is set to release highly anticipated films like The Harder They Fall with all-star cast Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, LaKeith Stanfield, Idris Elba and Regina King on Nov. 3. Also on its fall and winter film schedule is Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio’s dark comedy Don’t Look Up, which will be available Dec. 24. Some of the movies will be released in select theaters before hitting Netflix. The Lost Daughter, directed and written by Maggie Gyllenhaal, based on the novel of the...