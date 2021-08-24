Cancel
Public Safety

7 people at German university victims of apparent poisoning

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — Authorities say seven people at a university in western Germany have received medical treatment after showing symptoms of poisoning, and prosecutors have opened an investigation into suspicions of attempted murder. The employees and students at the Technical University in Darmstadt, south of Frankfurt, experienced medical problems on Monday. olice say that milk cartons and water containers in one of the buildings on the campus appear to have been contaminated with a harmful substance between Friday and Monday. Police and prosecutors said Tuesday that they had searched other university buildings as a precaution but found nothing else linked to the suspected poisoning. They also said no one else had come forward with symptoms.

