We’ve reached that point in the baseball season that one might refer to as “the calm before the storm.” With about a month left, all of the AL divisions have a team at the top with a very solid lead, while on both sides in the wild-card chase only a small handful of clubs remain who have any realistic hopes of advancing to the play-in games. It’s too early to make the jump to focusing only on the postseason, but it’s getting harder to ignore that more and more teams are taking the field without any incentive to win the games they play.