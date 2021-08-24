ECB: “Over 16m watched The Hundred”

The ECB awoke from the summer slumber with two opposing speeches yesterday. VP de Guindos said the economy again surprised positively and expects the September forecasts to be revised upwardly. He added that when the economy gets back to its feet, it’s only normal that fiscal and monetary policy normalize as well. Chief Economist Lane, a well-known dove, struck a much more cautious tone. He suggested the central bank could and should wait with adjusting PEPP, saying that keeping financing conditions favourable is key. It would not be fair to say markets completely ignored Lane’s comments but combined with yesterday’s moderately positive risk setting, de Guindos’ did grab most of the attention. That’s also because they are in contrast with what is currently priced in (European) markets. Either way, German Bunds underperformed USTs even as the August Ifo indicator eased more than expected (from 100.7 to 99.4 vs 100.4 consensus). The curve bear steepened with changes varying form 1.1 bps (2y) over 5.6 bps (10y) to 7.5 bps (30y). US yields rose between 0.5 bps (3y) to 4.5 bps (10y). The 5y rose 2.1 bps despite a solid $61bn auction that had strong bidding metrics but tailed slightly. The ongoing rebound in commodities surely helped core bond yields too. The dollar swapped gains for losses as sentiment picked up in US dealings. The trade-weighted DXY fell for a fourth day straight to 92.82. EUR/USD marched higher to 1.1772. USD/JPY for the first time in two weeks closed just above 110. EUR/GBP is struggling for direction these last few days. It is holding an extremely tight sideways trading range between 0.855 and 0.857.