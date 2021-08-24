Cancel
ECB: “Over 16m watched The Hundred”

Advanced Television
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hundred has proved a hit among new and existing cricket fans – with a total of 16.1 million people watching some of the action on TV alone, according to figures published by the ECB (English Cricket Board). A sell-out crowd at Lord’s on August 20th and 21st saw Oval...

advanced-television.com

SportsTelegraph

New summer schedule planned by ECB to stop Hundred harming England’s Test team

Plans were being drawn up on Monday night to stop The Hundred wrecking England’s bid to become a winning Test team again. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed it was looking at ways to avoid a repeat of a summer schedule that saw the County Championship take a six-week-plus break to make way for the new limited-overs competition at a time when England were trying to prepare for and compete in their Test series against India.
The Independent

Banner reading ‘sack the ECB save Test cricket’ flown over Headingley

A banner reading “sack the ECB save Test cricket” was flown over Headingley on day three of England’s ongoing clash against India A light aircraft made an appearance over the ground during the afternoon session, trailing the message in red block capitals for several laps.It is not known who commissioned the fly-past, but those responsible were clearly keen to register their dissatisfaction with the governing body.The reference preserving the longest format could reflect frustration with the prominence of white-ball cricket in recent years, which culminated in the launch of The Hundred this summer.Recent newspaper reports regarding lavish bonus payments due to be paid to leading executives at the England and Wales Cricket Board may also have played a part.
TechRadar

How to live stream The Hundred finals day and watch both games free from anywhere

Cricket's new 100-ball format has been utterly enthralling, elevating players into household names and introducing the sport to a much wider audience. And today the first winners of the inaugural The Hundred will be crowned at the Home of Cricket, Lord's. Will it be a clean sweep for the Southern Brave? Read on to discover how to get a 2021 The Hundred final live stream and watch the cricket online no matter where in the world you are - including ways to see it absolutely FREE.
U.K.Advanced Television

UK consults on VoD audience protection

The UK government is considering how better to level the regulatory playing field between mainstream VoD services and traditional broadcasters and is seeking views on the matter in a consultation. This could mean aligning the content standards rules for on-demand TV services with those for traditional linear TV such as BBC 1 and Sky.
BusinessDailyFx

Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update

While some semblance of stimulus reduction has already begun, the BOE doesn’t seem to think inflation pressures are anything more than transitory. The ECB doesn’t meet again until September, though there has been plenty of signaling that extraordinary policy measures will be sticking around. Retail trader positioning suggests that EUR/USD...
TV & VideosAdvanced Television

Report: ⅔ European sports fans reliant on FTA TV

A report by Ampere Analysis has found that, while in the last decade, pay-TV’s share of sports rights – by value – has grown by 20 per cent in Western Europe, only one in three sport fans has access to premium sport channels. Free-to-air channels reach over 800 million Europeans,...
WorldAdvanced Television

Italy: Netflix concerned over investment obligations

Netflix has expressed concern over plans by the Italian government to double the investment obligations in Italian and European programmes. The changes are laid out in the draft legislative decree that transposes the EU’s Audiovisual Media Services Directive. Instead of 12.5 per cent of net revenue, as is currently the...
RugbyBBC

England v Fiji rugby league fixture postponed until 2022

England's fixture against Fiji, originally scheduled for 15 October, has been postponed until 2022. The match had been due to take place at the Crown Oil Arena, formerly Spotland, home of Rochdale Hornets. The Hornets had made efforts to host international matches before the rescheduled Rugby League World Cup in...
WorldAdvanced Television

Virgin Media O2 amps up network capacity at UK events

Ahead of the August bank holiday, Virgin Media O2 has detailed the network coverage enhancements it has provided for sport and music fans at 17 events so far this summer – with another 14 to come. Virgin Media O2 has been working behind the scenes at locations including Silverstone and...
TrafficBBC

Rimrose Valley bypass: Hundreds protest over plan

About 400 people have held a protest against plans for a £250m road through a park in Liverpool. National Highways announced plans in 2017 to build a dual carriageway through Rimrose Valley, saying it wanted to improve access to the port. Stuart Bennett, from the Save Rimrose Valley campaign, said...
Businessinvesting.com

ECB accounts show extensive debate over rate guidance

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -European Central Bank policymakers changed the bank's proposed interest rate guidance on several key points to soothe an extensive range of concerns and objections, the accounts of their July 22 meeting showed on Thursday. Policymakers appeared especially worried that various formulations under consideration would imply an intentional overshoot...
PoliticsAdvanced Television

NICK SNOW’S BLOG: The Orwellian Ofcom appointment

George Orwell’s dystopian future world of a sinister, mind-controlling dictatorship is often called upon as an analogy for political shenanigans in ‘the real world’. Usually, the comparison is overblown and inaccurate, and I’m not going to break with that tradition. However, the UK government’s manipulation of the ‘independent’ appointment of...
Premier LeagueAdvanced Television

Allente signs Discovery content deal

Allente, the Nordic pay-TV broadcaster, has announced an agreement with Discovery Networks that will see the discovery+ streaming service integrated into its platform. Allente subscribers will have the opportunity to buy three different optional packages from discovery+, something that was previously only possible for Viasat customers. The deal will include...
TV & VideosAdvanced Television

BARB: 18.8m UK homes have SVoD service

BARB, the UK’s television audience measurement currency, has released data from its Establishment Survey for Q2 2021. Due to restrictions on carrying out fieldwork during the pandemic, these are the first quarterly results released since Q3 2020. The survey reveals that the number of UK households with a subscription to...
RugbyAdvanced Television

BBC Cymru Wales, BBC NI score rugby rights

Ulster Rugby returns to BBC Northern Ireland this season with live coverage of six of the province’s home matches in the inaugural United Rugby Championship. The new three-year broadcast deal will also see the introduction of a new weekly TV programme – The Ulster Rugby Show – featuring a line-up of special guests and pundits taking a light-hearted look at the week’s action from the province and across the new tournament.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Today it’s all about the ECB

The ECB awoke from the summer slumber with two opposing speeches yesterday. VP de Guindos said the economy again surprised positively and expects the September forecasts to be revised upwardly. He added that when the economy gets back to its feet, it’s only normal that fiscal and monetary policy normalize as well. Chief Economist Lane, a well-known dove, struck a much more cautious tone. He suggested the central bank could and should wait with adjusting PEPP, saying that keeping financing conditions favourable is key. It would not be fair to say markets completely ignored Lane’s comments but combined with yesterday’s moderately positive risk setting, de Guindos’ did grab most of the attention. That’s also because they are in contrast with what is currently priced in (European) markets. Either way, German Bunds underperformed USTs even as the August Ifo indicator eased more than expected (from 100.7 to 99.4 vs 100.4 consensus). The curve bear steepened with changes varying form 1.1 bps (2y) over 5.6 bps (10y) to 7.5 bps (30y). US yields rose between 0.5 bps (3y) to 4.5 bps (10y). The 5y rose 2.1 bps despite a solid $61bn auction that had strong bidding metrics but tailed slightly. The ongoing rebound in commodities surely helped core bond yields too. The dollar swapped gains for losses as sentiment picked up in US dealings. The trade-weighted DXY fell for a fourth day straight to 92.82. EUR/USD marched higher to 1.1772. USD/JPY for the first time in two weeks closed just above 110. EUR/GBP is struggling for direction these last few days. It is holding an extremely tight sideways trading range between 0.855 and 0.857.

