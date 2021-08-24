COVID-19 delta variant fuels breakthrough infections, multi-state study shows; convalescent plasma not effective against severe disease: Coronavirus update for August. 24, 2021
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The highly contagious delta variant is causing a rise in breakthrough infections in at least some parts of the United States, and COVID-19 convalescent plasma did not prevent disease progression in high-risk patients with COVID-19, a study suggests. Cleveland.com is rounding up some of the most notable...www.cleveland.com
