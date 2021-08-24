Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland, OH

COVID-19 delta variant fuels breakthrough infections, multi-state study shows; convalescent plasma not effective against severe disease: Coronavirus update for August. 24, 2021

By Julie Washington, cleveland.com
Posted by 
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The highly contagious delta variant is causing a rise in breakthrough infections in at least some parts of the United States, and COVID-19 convalescent plasma did not prevent disease progression in high-risk patients with COVID-19, a study suggests. Cleveland.com is rounding up some of the most notable...

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
48K+
Followers
49K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Coronavirus
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
State
California State
Cleveland, OH
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Cleveland, OH
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
City
Oregon, OH
City
California, OH
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Health
State
Colorado State
State
Virginia State
State
Oregon State
State
Utah State
Local
Ohio COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Ohio Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infectious Diseases#Covid 19#Disease#Surgical Masks#The New York Times#N95
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

As daily coronavirus cases march toward 6,000, see how many cases were reported in each Ohio county last week

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Ohio Department of Health reported 5,914 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, a high the state hasn’t been seen since the beginning of the year. Jan. 21 was the last time Ohio had over 6,000 cases. On that day there were 7,271. Then cases dropped into the 5,000 range because the number of Ohioans receiving first- and second-doses of the coronavirus vaccines was high.

Comments / 0

Community Policy