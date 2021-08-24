Firth Cougars fall to Skyline in boys' soccer

IDAHO FALLS – The Firth Cougars boys’ soccer program opened up the season with a lofty goal of beating the 4A Skyline Grizzlies. In a match that was very close through the opening first half, it turned somewhat different in the second half as the Grizzlies took down the Cougars by the final of 12-1 The game was much closer than the final score indicated, at least in the early going, as the young Cougars, who started a first-time player in goal, matched stride for stride with the Grizzlies. Whether it was frustration or whatever, the Grizzlies gradually became much more physical than the Cougars, pushing and tripping the Cougars trying to gain an advantage.