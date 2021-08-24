Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho Falls, ID

Firth Cougars fall to Skyline in boys' soccer

By FRED DAVIS fdavis@bcchron.com
Post Register
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIDAHO FALLS – The Firth Cougars boys’ soccer program opened up the season with a lofty goal of beating the 4A Skyline Grizzlies. In a match that was very close through the opening first half, it turned somewhat different in the second half as the Grizzlies took down the Cougars by the final of 12-1 The game was much closer than the final score indicated, at least in the early going, as the young Cougars, who started a first-time player in goal, matched stride for stride with the Grizzlies. Whether it was frustration or whatever, the Grizzlies gradually became much more physical than the Cougars, pushing and tripping the Cougars trying to gain an advantage.

www.postregister.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
American Falls, ID
Idaho Falls, ID
Sports
City
Idaho Falls, ID
Idaho Falls, ID
Basketball
Local
Idaho Basketball
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Skyline Grizzlies#Beavers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.
Cell PhonesPosted by
The Hill

Hillicon Valley — Apple amps up App Store changes

Today is Thursday. Welcome to Hillicon Valley, detailing all you need to know about tech and cyber news from Capitol Hill to Silicon Valley. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. Apple announced another key change to its App Store, allowing developers of apps for media content to share links to their website offering...

Comments / 0

Community Policy