Will Sept. 1 King Crimson concert at Jacobs Pavilion be legendary band’s swan song in Cleveland?

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Being part of King Crimson since 2013 has been nothing less than a “surreal” experience for Jakko Jakszyk. The singer-guitarist “was a fan” years ago, seeing the group for the first time in 1971, as a 13-year-old, when the British progressive rock group was promoting its then-new “Islands” album. “A pal of mine had played me ‘21st Century Schizoid Man’ a year or two earlier and it blew my head off,” Jakszyk, 63, recalls. “I bought the first three albums and I just fell in love with it, so to see them live felt like kind of a religious experience.