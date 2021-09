VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV:GR) (the 'Company' or 'Great Atlantic') is pleased to announce it has completed the following two drill holes (GP-21-154 and GP-21-155) of the 2021 diamond drilling program at its Golden Promise Gold Property, located in the central Newfoundland gold belt. These holes are part of the Company's Phase 2 drilling program at the Jaclyn Zone. The holes were completed at the Jaclyn North Zone in an area of gold bearing quartz boulders. Both holes intersected sulfide bearing quartz veins. Visible gold is present in a quartz vein in GP-21-154.