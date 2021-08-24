Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

WHO says it only has medical supplies in Afghanistan for a week

By Nafisa Eltahir, Aidan Lewis
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UtY2H_0bb5feBw00
A patient suffering from COVID-19 receives treatment at the Afghan-Japan Hospital, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kabul, Afghanistan June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

CAIRO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization only has enough supplies in Afghanistan to last for a week after deliveries of medical equipment from abroad were blocked by restrictions at Kabul airport, a senior regional WHO official said on Tuesday.

The U.N. agency was also concerned the current upheaval in Afghanistan could push up COVID-19 infections, with testing dropping by 77% in the past week and vaccinations also down, officials from the WHO's Eastern Mediterranean officesaid.

The WHO officials, in an online briefing, said 95% of health facilities in Afghanistan remained operational but that some female staff had not returned to their posts and some female patients were now afraid to leave their homes.

"We rapidly distributed lifesaving supplies to health facilities and partners in Kabul, Kandahar and Kunduz but WHO now only has enough supplies in country to last for one week. Yesterday 70% of these supplies were released to health facilities," said WHO regional director Ahmed Al-Mandhari.

Deliveries from Dubai of more than 500 tonnes of medical supplies including surgical equipment and severe malnutrition kits have been held up because of restrictions at Kabul airport, the WHO says. read more

The agency was encouraged by feedback by countries offering flights to bring the supplies in and was hoping for progress this week, said Richard Brennan, the WHO's regional emergency director.

"We're in negotiations with three or four countries ... I think we will be able to secure flights," he said.

After a major scaling back the WHO was stabilising its operations, Brennan said.

"We have had some encouraging signs and encouraging communications, that the Taliban authorities have made it clear that they want the United Nations to stay, that they want the continuity of health services," he said.

"We remain cautiously optimistic that we will be able to get our operation back at increasing scale over the coming weeks."

Kabul airport has been overwhelmed by chaos and violence since the Taliban seized the Afghan capital on Aug. 15. read more

More than 18 million people, over half Afghanistan's population, need humanitarian aid to survive, the U.N. says. "These needs are increasing daily," Mandhari added.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

174K+
Followers
201K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humanitarian Aid#Kunduz#Malnutrition#Kandahar#U N#Who#Taliban#The United Nations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
Place
Dubai
Related
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Biden orders 5,000 US troops back to Afghanistan; threatens Taliban with US attack

President Joe Biden authorized thousands more U.S. troops to deploy to Afghanistan on Saturday as the Taliban continued to capture provincial capitals and was said to be closing in on Kabul. Biden said he’s authorized “approximately 5,000 US troops” to deploy based on “recommendations of our diplomatic, military, and intelligence...
Military94.1 Duke FM

China says U.S. army must be held accountable for Afghanistan actions

GENEVA (Reuters) – China’s envoy to the U.N. in Geneva said on Tuesday that the U.S. army and the militaries of other coalition partners should be held accountable for alleged rights violations they committed in Afghanistan. “The US, UK, Australia and other countries must be held accountable for the violation...
MilitaryWashington Examiner

US forces will return to Afghanistan

There are no longer any U.S. military forces in Afghanistan. But mark my words: U.S. forces will one day return to this war-torn nation. Perhaps sooner than we expect. The U.S. withdrawal has already created a power vacuum that will be utilized by al Qaeda, ISIS, China, Russia, and Iran.
WorldWashington Post

Facts are finally starting to penetrate bad Afghanistan punditry

Media coverage of the U.S. drawdown from Afghanistan has been characterized by hyperbolic commentary and conjecture — driven in part by former officials for the quagmire who were quick to weigh in on the matter in interviews. One day, some in the pack would holler for the administration to extend the withdrawal day beyond Aug. 31; the next day, others would demand the United States leave before any more service members died.
ImmigrationPosted by
The Independent

The number of Afghan refugees the government has agreed to take in is shamefully low

To say the offer of help to refugees from Afghanistan by Boris Johnson is disappointing is an understatement. The offer, which is to take 20,000 Afghan refugees over five years and just 5,000 in the first year, falls far short of both the need and Britain’s moral responsibilities. Afghanistan has a total population of 38 million. And faced with the return of the Taliban, the Afghan people are being swept by waves of panic and facing violence. In recent hours there are reports that the Taliban is carrying out a door-to-door manhunt for “collaborators”. By this, the Taliban means...
Worldtrust.org

Kabul airport curbs blocking medical supplies for Afghans -WHO

GENEVA, Aug 23 (Reuters) - More than 500 tonnes of medical supplies including surgical equipment and severe malnutrition kits due to be delivered to Afghanistan this week are stuck because of Kabul airport restrictions, the World Health Organization said on Monday. Aid agencies say it is critical that medical and...
CharitiesPosted by
The Week

Humanitarian agencies are struggling to get food into Afghanistan

With half of Afghanistan's population relying on humanitarian aid before the Taliban took control of the government this month, United Nations agencies are worried about getting enough food, water, and medical supplies into the country before winter. Because of the deteriorating security situation at the Kabul airport, commercial flights can't...
AfghanistanVoice of America

UN Calls for Humanitarian Airbridge to Deliver Lifesaving Aid to Afghanistan

GENEVA - The World Health Organization and UNICEF are calling for the establishment of a humanitarian airbridge to deliver lifesaving assistance to millions of vulnerable people in Afghanistan. Since the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan, major air operations at Kabul airport have been focused on evacuating internationals and vulnerable Afghans....
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Afghanistan Airlift: Lufthansa Has Flown Over 1,500 In One Week

During its first week of assisting the Afghanistan evacuation effort, Lufthansa has flown more than 1,500 individuals from Tashkent in Uzbekistan to Frankfurt, Germany. The individuals transported have previously been flown out of Afghanistan by the German armed forces (Bundeswehr). After the Taliban entered Kabul eight days ago, many nations...
WorldSentinel

Find out how US newspapers pulled reporters out of Afghanistan – 8/20/2021 – world

With children, suitcases and strollers in tow, they waited hours on the airstrip in the relentless heat, hoping for a flight to freedom that never came. More than 200 Afghans from all walks of life – cooks, gardeners, translators, drivers, journalists – gathered on the tarmac at Kabul airport, looking for a way to escape a country whose government had failed. collapsed with shocking speed.
CharitiesShropshire Star

Government security convoy for aid workers replaced with Taliban – Unicef

There is said to be ‘constructive’ dialogue between Unicef and the Taliban. Aid officials in Afghanistan face being part of a Taliban security convoy in a “new way of working”, according to a senior charity figure. Sam Mort, chief of communications at Unicef Afghanistan, said the government used to provide...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Afghanistan's healthcare system near collapse, aid agencies warn

(Reuters) - Afghanistan’s healthcare system is at risk of collapse, two major aid agencies told Reuters, after foreign donors stopped providing aid following the Taliban takeover. After the United States withdraw the bulk of its remaining troops last month, the Taliban accelerated its military campaign, taking control of the capital...
Charitiesmilwaukeesun.com

Afghanistan: Nearly 10 million children in need

New York [US], August 31 (ANI): There are nearly 10 million children in Afghanistan "in desperate need of humanitarian aid", said UNICEF Afghanistan Representative, Herve Ludovic De Lys, adding that these children are deprived of their right to a healthy and protected childhood. "Those least responsible for this crisis, are...

Comments / 0

Community Policy