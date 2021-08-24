Cancel
President Bukele Guarantees Zero Commissions, Shows Confidence In Bitcoin Law

By Eduardo Próspero
bitcoinist.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo respond to the opposition’s claims and announce several key aspects of his Bitcoin Law strategy, President Bukele used a tweetstorm. On September 7th, El Salvador’s Bitcoin experiment goes into full effect. The timing is right for a presidential update, and we got it and then some. President Bukele went into familiar territory, reaffirming several facts, and also showed new cards and shared new information.

bitcoinist.com

Politicscodelist.biz

El Salvador: Trust Fund Supports Bitcoin Law

To support the new Bitcoin law, the El Salvador legislature has decided to create a $ 150 million fund. The money came from the reallocation of a loan that was intended to stimulate the economy. On September 7th, a law came into force in Central American El Salvador that raised...
Advocacycoingeek.com

El Salvador residents in fresh protests against BTC imposition

When President Nayib Bukele declared to the world that he was making BTC legal tender, he expected to be hailed as a visionary, and he was. What he didn’t foresee was that the people he was forcing BTC on didn’t want it and would fight against the imposition. Now, fresh protests have broken out as Salvadorians say no to BTC, one week before the controversial Bitcoin Law takes effect.
Worldbitcoinist.com

News From El Salvador, Early September: TV Spot, Chivo Leaks, And BTC Smiles

El Salvador ’s Bitcoin Law goes into effect on September 7th. Legal tender day is just around the corner, and you know what that means. It’s time for another news roundup! How’s the growing excitement treating El Salvador? Is there any pull-back from the general public? Does El Salvador ‘s first Bitcoin tv spot explain the technology clearly? Does the image below show the Chivo Wallet’s architecture? How do Bitcoin Beach’s lifeguards train? And, what’s this Bitcoin Smiles campaign about and what does it have to do with El Zonte?
Economycryptopolitan.com

Bitcoin law: El Salvador adamant, release explainer video

El Salvador government releases explainer video on Bitcoin law. Government turning deaf ears to protest and move against Bitcoin becoming legal tender. The government of El Salvador has published an explainer video on the Bitcoin law passed by the parliament recently. The video explained how Bitcoin would work, the Chivo wallet, and what Salvadorians should expect by the 7th of September when the Bitcoin law comes into effect.
Economybitcoinmagazine.com

El Salvador’s Biggest Bitcoin Critics Make Embarrassing Public Statements

A pair of high-ranking officials in El Salvador’s ruling party, Nuevas Ideas, took aim at critics who stand in opposition to the country’s forthcoming Bitcoin legal tender law on Tuesday. In what appears to be one of the first public pushes to counter critics by the administration, the deputy of...
Economybitcoinist.com

Hal Finney: Remembering The Early Bitcoin And Privacy Pioneer

August 28th marks the day in which one of the earliest Bitcoin users passed away: Hal Finney. Finney was born on May 4th, 1956 in Coalinga, California. Born as the son of a petroleum engineer, Finney attended the California Institute of Technology where he graduated with a BS in engineering.
PoliticsCoinTelegraph

Legislative Assembly of El Salvador approves $150M Bitcoin Trust

El Salvador’s Legislative Assembly has passed legislation creating a $150-million Bitcoin Trust and supporting the development of crypto infrastructure and services across the country. The bill passed on Tuesday, with 64 officials voting in favor and 14 opposing the trust’s creation. The trust is designed to facilitate the conversion of...
Businesscryptopotato.com

Ahead of the Bitcoin Law: El Salvador Votes in Favor of $150M BTC Trust

El Salvador’s Legislative Assembly redirected a $500 million economic recovery loan to create a $150M Bitcoin Trust. The government of El Salvador voted in favor of creating a $150 million Bitcoin Trust. Its role: to convert BTC to USD so the local population can balance their cryptocurrency exposure. The initiative comes less than a week before the Latin American country starts using bitcoin as legal tender.
Economymarketresearchtelecast.com

Salvadoran merchants, between ignorance and apathy towards bitcoin

San Salvador, Aug 30 (EFE) .- El Salvador is just over a week away for bitcoin to legally circulate as an exchange currency alongside the US dollar, while in some businesses visited this Monday by Efe there is a lack of information and apathy towards crypto assets. In a tour...
Societydecrypt.co

New Round of Protests Against President Bukele's Bitcoin Law in El Salvador

Salvadorans have taken to the streets in protest against the country’s acceptance of Bitcoin as legal tender, which will take place on September 7, 2021. “No al lavado de dinero corrupto,” signs read during a protest in San Salvador last Friday—which means “no to laundering corrupt money.”. This is not...
Politicsbitcoinist.com

President Of El Salvador Maps Out Plans Before Bitcoin Law Enactment

Not minding the oppositions and criticisms concerning the Bitcoin Law, the President of El Salvador is moving to implement the Bitcoin law come September. Nayib Bukele, El Salvador’s President, opens up to the upcoming Bitcoin Law implementation plans on September 7th. Bukele also talked about Chivo Wallet Application ready for download on the very same day.
Economybitcoinist.com

Latin America, Tipping Point: Cuba Regulates, Honduras ATM, Venezuela Spends

Is Latin America in the eye of the storm that’ll reshape the world? The region certainly benefits from the existence of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Latin America needs hedges against inflation and a quick and easy way to send remittances. The cheaper the fees, the better. And when you truly need something, you’re bound to understand it. You have bigger incentives to study, to do the work it requires.
Worldbitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Adoption By El Salvador Will Change Central American Remittance

The reduction of the remittance cost seems to be the major reason for the adoption of Bitcoin by El Salvador. CABEI has recognized that remittances are a vital feature of El Salvador’s BTC adoption policy. Central American Countries May Adopt Bitcoin After El Salvador. Recently, it was reported that the...
Marketsbitcoinist.com

Central American Bank For Economic Integration Bullish On Bukele’s Bitcoin Bet

As September 7th approaches, all the participants raise their heads. The Central American Bank For Economic Integration sat down with Reuters to discuss El Salvador’s Bitcoin Law. Carlos Sanchez, Central American Bank For Economic Integration’s head of investments, is optimistic about the organization’s assistance. They’ll help El Salvador “navigate waters that have yet to be explored.“
Economytheblockcrypto.com

El Salvador's official bitcoin wallet will go live on September 7, says Bukele

El Salvador's government-supported wallet will go live at the start of next month, according to the country's president. President Nayib Bukele tweeted Sunday that the Chivo wallet will be available for download on Sept. 7. Utilizing the digital wallet is optional, but those who download it will receive $30 in bitcoin during the setup process.

