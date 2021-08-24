President Bukele Guarantees Zero Commissions, Shows Confidence In Bitcoin Law
To respond to the opposition’s claims and announce several key aspects of his Bitcoin Law strategy, President Bukele used a tweetstorm. On September 7th, El Salvador’s Bitcoin experiment goes into full effect. The timing is right for a presidential update, and we got it and then some. President Bukele went into familiar territory, reaffirming several facts, and also showed new cards and shared new information.bitcoinist.com
