President Bukele Guarantees Zero Commissions, Shows Confidence In Bitcoin Law

El Salvador ’s Bitcoin Law goes into effect on September 7th. Legal tender day is just around the corner, and you know what that means. It’s time for another news roundup! How’s the growing excitement treating El Salvador? Is there any pull-back from the general public? Does El Salvador ‘s first Bitcoin tv spot explain the technology clearly? Does the image below show the Chivo Wallet’s architecture? How do Bitcoin Beach’s lifeguards train? And, what’s this Bitcoin Smiles campaign about and what does it have to do with El Zonte?