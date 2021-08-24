Will only a handful of companies solve the childcare crisis?

“CFOs are bullish about the future,” Kathryn Kaminsky, vice chair and U.S. trust solutions co-leader at PwC, said. The firm’s new report found about 31% of CFOs surveyed believe hybrid work is not a challenge to revenue growth compared to 20% of all executives. To offer flexibility, (33%) of executives will have a mixed-model workforce. Meeting the needs of employees is at the forefront as 88% of executives surveyed said their company is experiencing higher turnover than normal. And 65% of employees surveyed said they were seeking a new job in August. “Far and away the most of all respondent groups, CFOs say their company is going to emphasize leadership and culture (63%) and company purpose and values (61%) to differentiate from competitors,” according to the report.