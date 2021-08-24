Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

AG describes Baker’s vaccine mandate as ‘absolutely legal’

By State House News Service
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b3tHU_0bb5f7LK00

BOSTON — With hers among the state offices requiring employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, Attorney General Maura Healey said Monday that Gov. Charlie was right to impose a vaccine mandate for executive branch employees and believes the step is “absolutely legal.”

“For me, what it comes down to is making sure as a state we’re doing everything possible to get people vaccinated to prevent future risk from the virus,” Healey said during an interview on GBH radio.

The Democrat said she also agreed with Baker’s decision to require masks of all students, teachers, and staff in public schools to start the school year, and believes state officials should be open to designing forms of vaccination status verification that can’t be easily forged, if necessary.

Healey’s comments on vaccines came as the Food and Drug Administration on Monday gave full approval for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to people 16 and older. The attorney general called the FDA’s decision “important” to convince some people who may have been hesitant to receive the vaccine to seek out a shot.

Baker last week announced that he would require the 44,000 executive branch employees and contractors under his control to be vaccinated or face disciplinary action, including the potential that they could lose their jobs. Some unions have threatened to sue, suggesting employees should at least have the option to undergo regular testing as an alternative.

Healey has also mandated vaccination for employees in her office. Like Baker, she is offering regular testing as an option for those who qualify for specific religious or health exemptions.

Download the free Boston 25 News app for up-to-the-minute push alerts

>> Complete Covid-19 vaccine coverage

RESOURCES:

- Complete local and national coronavirus coverage here

- Follow us on Facebook and Twitter | Watch Boston 25 NOW

- Download our free apps for your phone and smart TV

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 6

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
49K+
Followers
64K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Massachusetts Vaccines
Boston, MA
Vaccines
Boston, MA
Government
Boston, MA
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maura Healey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Public#Ag#Gbh#Democrat#Boston 25 News#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
TechnologyPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

FTC orders company to quit surveillance app business

BOSTON — (AP) — The Federal Trade Commission has for the first time banned a company that makes so-called stalkerware — software used to surreptitiously track a cellphone user's activities and location — from continuing in the surveillance app business. Wednesday's action applies to the marketer of SpyFone, Puerto Rico-based...
Brockton, MAPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

COVID cases on the rise again in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — Kristine Heap leads the COVID response team in Brockton. “There’s a couple things that are happening right now; testing numbers are going down and the cases are going up,” Heap said. Talking to those resistant to getting a COVID-19 vaccine has been a challenge at work and...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

AP Explains: Congress asks tech companies for Jan. 6 records

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection has requested that telecommunications and social media companies preserve the personal communications of hundreds of people who may have somehow been connected to the attack. It's a sweeping public demand from Congress that is rare, if not unprecedented, in its breadth and could put the companies in a tricky position as they balance political and privacy interests.
ProtestsPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Greek health care workers protest compulsory vaccinations

ATHENS, Greece — (AP) — Hundreds of Greek health care workers, accompanied by ambulances with sirens blaring, marched through central Athens on Thursday to protest regulations mandating coronavirus vaccines for anyone working in their sector. Under the regulation, which went into effect Wednesday, any health care worker who isn't vaccinated...
InternetPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Irish watchdog fines WhatsApp $267M after EU privacy probe

LONDON — (AP) — Ireland's privacy watchdog has fined WhatsApp a record 225 million euros ($267 million) after an investigation found it breached stringent European Union data protection rules on transparency about sharing people's data with other Facebook companies. The Data Protection Commission said Thursday that it was also ordering...
WorldPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

EU agency says to focus on vaccines first not booster shots

BRUSSELS — (AP) — The European Union’s infectious diseases agency on Thursday urged countries to push ahead with their primary coronavirus vaccination programs and played down the need for booster shoots to ward off the delta variant among the general public. The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control said...

Comments / 0

Community Policy