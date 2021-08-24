Blue Jays Edge White Sox 2-1
The Toronto Blue Jays edged the Chicago White Sox 2-1 last night in Toronto. Tied 1-all in the bottom of the eighth, pinch-runner Breyvic Valera scored the tiebreaking run on a wild pitch. Valera ran for Reese McGuire after the Toronto catcher singled off Craig Kimbrel to begin to the inning. Valera took second on a wild third strike to Bo Bichette, advanced to third on a groundout, and scored when Kimbrel uncorked another wild pitch, this time to Teoscar Hernández.wesb.com
wesb.com