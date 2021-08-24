Cancel
MLB

Blue Jays Edge White Sox 2-1

By Jimmy Keltz
wesb.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Toronto Blue Jays edged the Chicago White Sox 2-1 last night in Toronto. Tied 1-all in the bottom of the eighth, pinch-runner Breyvic Valera scored the tiebreaking run on a wild pitch. Valera ran for Reese McGuire after the Toronto catcher singled off Craig Kimbrel to begin to the inning. Valera took second on a wild third strike to Bo Bichette, advanced to third on a groundout, and scored when Kimbrel uncorked another wild pitch, this time to Teoscar Hernández.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bo Bichette
Person
Teoscar Hernández
Person
Breyvic Valera
Person
Craig Kimbrel
MLBPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Wilson scheduled to start for Pirates at White Sox

CHICAGO — Pittsburgh Pirates (48-83, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (76-56, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Bryse Wilson (2-5, 4.36 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 36 strikeouts) White Sox: Lucas Giolito (9-9, 3.68 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 175 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -327, Pirates...
MLBchatsports.com

Chicago White Sox: Amazing news on Yasmani Grandal

(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images) Ahead of tonight’s game between the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs, we received some very good news. After a few months without their star catcher, the White Sox are going to have Yasmani Grandal back in the mix. He has been out for a while with an injury but slowly working his way back after surgery and rehab. He had a stint in the Minors for rehab and was dominant.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

White Sox: 3 vets who don’t deserve to make the postseason roster

The Chicago White Sox are destined for the postseason, holding a seemingly insurmountable advantage in the AL Central. However, there are clear weaknesses on their roster. Come the playoffs, teams must submit a 26-man roster, which restricts the typical 40-man roster during the regular season. It means several recognizable players will not participate in postseason baseball, which can be a tough pill to swallow for some.
MLBDerrick

Jays score winning run on wild pitch, beat White Sox 2-1

TORONTO (AP) — Pinch-runner Breyvic Valera scored the tiebreaking run on a wild pitch in the eighth inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Chicago White Sox 2-1 on Monday night. Valera ran for Reese McGuire after the Blue Jays catcher singled off Craig Kimbrel (2-4) to begin the...
MLBfoxbaltimore.com

Vlad Jr, Jays, Sink Orioles

TORONTO (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit two homers and raised his season total to 38, Robbie Ray pitched seven innings for his first win in six starts, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles 7-3 Monday night. Guerrero hit a solo home run off right-hander Chris Ellis...
MLBchatsports.com

Blue Jays 3, White Sox 1: Toronto’s Late-Inning Surge Sinks South Siders

Yet another frustrating loss struck the Chicago White Sox tonight, as they lost to the Toronto Blue Jays, 3-1, after a two-out rally in the eighth at Rogers Centre. The game was neck-and-neck the entire time, thanks to two fantastic pitchers going head-to-head in Lucas Giolito and Robbie Ray. First...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Complete much needed sweep of Pirates

Last night, the Chicago White Sox completed a quick 2 game sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates. In doing so, they maintained their division lead of 10 games while improving to 22 games above .500 with a record of 78-56 on the year.In Game 1, Lucas Giolito only made it 4.1 frames, allowing two runs while fanning five. He gave up 4 walks and 3 hits but ultimately it was hamstring tightness that served as the catalyst for his early departure. Obviously, you really need Giolito healthy if you’re the White Sox. Although Lance Lynn is only expected to miss one start, now is not the time to be getting bitten by the injury bug. It’s about the only thing that can slow this team down.
MLBbaltimorenews.net

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homers twice as Jays roll

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit two home runs and had four RBIs, left-hander Robbie Ray struck out 10 in seven innings and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting Baltimore Orioles 7-3 on Monday night. Guerrero hit a solo shot in the fourth and a three-run blast in the seventh in...
MLBSanta Maria Times

Blue Jays cut LHP Brad Hand 1 month after acquiring him

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays have cut struggling lefty reliever Brad Hand. Hand was reinstated from the bereavement list and designated for assignment before Tuesday’s game against Baltimore. Hand went 0-2 with a 7.27 ERA in 11 games with Toronto after being acquired from Washington on July 29 in exchange for rookie catcher Riley Adams.
MLBSportsnet.ca

Springer’s return, pair of Guerrero Jr. homers spark Blue Jays win

TORONTO – Shortly before 4 p.m. ET, George Springer wrapped up a series of baserunning drills and met Toronto Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo, head trainer Jose Ministral and head strength and conditioning coach Scott Weberg near the pitching mound. They chatted briefly, smiled, exchanged fist bumps and then picked...
MLBsoxmachine.com

White Sox place Lance Lynn on injured list with knee inflammation

When Lance Lynn got tossed from his Aug. 18 start against Oakland because he tossed his belt at an umpire, he said that the delayed midgame foreign-substance inspection prevented him from making it to the trainer’s room in a timely manner. When asked about what required a visit to the trainer, he said, ‘‘See you in five days.”
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Blue Jays: Robbie Ray’s Cy Young chances just improved even more

Robbie Ray has pitched well enough for the Blue Jays this season to warrant strong Cy Young award consideration, and his chances just improved even more. The American League’s strikeout leader is arguably one of three leading candidates for the honour. There are several others who are still in the conversation, but as of today I would bet good money that the top three would consist of Ray, Gerrit Cole of the Yankees, and Lance Lynn of the White Sox.
MLBwesb.com

Blue Jays Smack Orioles 7-3

The Toronto Blue Jays smacked the Baltimore Orioles 7-3 last night in Toronto. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit two home runs and raised his season total to 38, and Robbie Ray pitched seven innings and struck out 10 to retake the AL lead for Ks this season. George Springer finished 1...

