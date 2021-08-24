Blue Jays Edge White Sox 2-1

Last night, the Chicago White Sox completed a quick 2 game sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates. In doing so, they maintained their division lead of 10 games while improving to 22 games above .500 with a record of 78-56 on the year.In Game 1, Lucas Giolito only made it 4.1 frames, allowing two runs while fanning five. He gave up 4 walks and 3 hits but ultimately it was hamstring tightness that served as the catalyst for his early departure. Obviously, you really need Giolito healthy if you’re the White Sox. Although Lance Lynn is only expected to miss one start, now is not the time to be getting bitten by the injury bug. It’s about the only thing that can slow this team down.