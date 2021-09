A season-long problem continued for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday in Pittsburgh. Entering play on Monday, the D-backs had allowed 200 runs in the seventh and eighth innings, per Fangraphs. That’s 43 runs more than the Baltimore Orioles in second, and only one other team in baseball outside of those two has eclipsed 145. To further emphasize the number being an outlier, looking back at the last three 162-game seasons from 2017-19, only six total times did a team reach 200.