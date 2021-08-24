Blake Lively Wore This Dreamy Designer Dress to Celebrate Her 34th Birthday, and You Can Shop Similar Styles for Less

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. It's almost Blake Lively's birthday, and from the looks of things, she's ready to celebrate. The stunning actress, who turns 34 this Wednesday, posted a few Instagram stories leading up to her big day, looking happier than ever. The star twirled in a dazzling mint green dress adorned with tiny red cherries by designer Teuta Matoshi, and accessorized her dreamy dress with glossy red Christian Louboutin loafers and Lorraine Schwartz jewels. She looked positively smitten with her festive ensemble, and we don't blame her one bit.