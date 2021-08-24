Cancel
Colleges

University disenrolls hundreds of unvaccinated students

By Seth Lemon
The University of Virginia has disenrolled more than 200 students it said failed to comply with the college’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement before the school year begins.

